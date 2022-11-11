Zirconium Market Size, Share Price Trends, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2027

The global zirconium market size is expected to reach US$ 2.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Zirconium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the zirconium market price.”The global zirconium market reached a value of US$ 1.66 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

Zirconium is a lithophile metallic element that is malleable and ductile in nature. It is a transition metal that is characterized by a silver-gray color. Commonly found in volcanic and plutonic rocks, it can be obtained by commercial extraction processes involving the use of zirconium dioxide and zircon that is further infused with rutile, silica and ilmenite. The metal can also be produced by the process of decomposition, fusion electrolysis and the reduction of halides with calcium or sodium. It can endure harsh and corrosive environmental conditions while being highly resistant to heat, acids, alkalis and seawater. As a result, it is extensively used in the manufacturing of pipes, bricks, ceramics, abrasives, heat exchangers and steel alloys.

Global Zirconium Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for zirconium and its alloys in the nuclear sector. It is widely used as cladding or outer covering for fuel rods that triggers a nuclear reaction due to its high heat resistance, chemical corrosion resistance and low neutron absorption properties. Apart from this, zirconium alloys are widely replacing steel dental implants in the healthcare sector. With continual improvements in zirconia-based ceramics, it is being extensively preferred for dental applications, especially due to the wide range of flexural strength offered by it. The market is further driven by the growing demand for zirconium for the manufacturing of modern porcelain tiles. The metal can easily bind with organic and inorganic sand binders while exhibiting low thermal expansion and acidity properties which makes it an ideal material for its utilization in the production process of tiles. Moreover, the increasing demand for zirconium from the automotive industry for applications in protective coatings and numerous engine components, including pistons and manifolds, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

Global Zirconium Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, occurrence type, form and end use.

Breakup by Occurrence Type:

Zircon

Zirconia

Others

Breakup by Form:

Crystal

Powder

Breakup by End Use:

Ceramics

Chemicals

Foundry

Refractories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

