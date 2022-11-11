“Why Some Teachers Should Get A Failing Grade In School” An Op-Ed Published By Twelve-Year-Old Ryan Turkmen
Twelve-Year-Old Ryan Turkmen who recently published his book "The Journey" now publishes an Op-Ed about how teachers sometimes place negative barriers
A persons limitations are only measured by their drive to succeed”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Turkmen says that teachers play a critical role in influencing young teens' career paths. Especially ones that are looking to play professional sports shortly after high school. Ryan, who is twelve years old, plays highly competitive soccer four times a week and attends school daily. "It's a challenge to complete the assigned homework around an already busy schedule," said Ryan. "This is work that could have been easily done in school had the time not been wasted by unrelated diversions," Ryan continues.
— Ryan Turkmen
Ryan says that he published the Op-Ed article to let teachers know that kids who are talented and pursuing a specific sport they believe is what they want to do professionally later in life should be encouraged and managed correctly. "I find that all too often it is the teacher that places negative barriers in front of me such as using negative language, often repeating that very few people make it professional sports," says Ryan. Ryan also says that it's time teachers reevaluate how and what they say to students because it can impact their future, especially younger teens who are still influenced by teachers and school coaches.
About Ryan Turkmen
Ryan is a twelve-year-old who has played competitive soccer since the age of four years old. Ryan has also published a book entitled "The Journey" and produces a podcast called Turkmen Live He is managed by Sports Youth Management out of New York & Toronto.
Contact Information
Newswire New York
press@newswirenewyork.com
Newswire New York
Mr. Leslie
Newswire New York
+1 888-400-1309
email us here