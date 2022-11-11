Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth And Analysis 2022-2027

Automotive Wiring Harness Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global automotive wiring harness market reached a value of US$ 76.1 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global automotive wiring harness market growth. The global automotive wiring harness market reached a value of US$ 76.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 99.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

Market Overview:

An automotive wiring harness represents an electrical assembly of various vehicle components, such as connectors, wires, terminals, etc., that are utilized to transmit data and power to a single system. Some of the transmitted information includes the operation and performance of the automobile, along with sending and receiving sensor signals. An automotive wiring harness ensures reliable transmission of energy even while being subjected to high temperatures, noise, vibrations, moisture, etc. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications in the wiring of engines, sensors, chassis, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), on account of the elevating environmental consciousness, is primarily driving the automotive wiring harness market. In addition to this, the inflating demand for numerous product variants, including aluminum harnesses that aid in reducing vehicular weight, improving fuel economy, minimizing carbon emissions, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences from conventional wiring systems towards automotive wiring harnesses, owing to their highly secure and reliable connections, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing cost-effective optical fibers are also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the increasing integration of automobiles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for securing safety sensors, such as automated control systems and blind-spot detection in several models, is anticipated to fuel the automotive wiring harness market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.)

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Leoni AG

Nexans Autoelectric GmbH

PKC Group Plc (Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.)

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

THB Group (AmWINS Group, Inc)

YAZAKI Corporation

YURA Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Application:

Body Wiring Harness

Engine Wiring Harness

Chassis Wiring Harness

HVAC Wiring Harness

Sensors Wiring Harness

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Copper

Aluminum

Others

Breakup by Transmission Type:

Data Transmission

Electrical Wiring

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Category:

General Wires

Heat Resistant Wires

Shielded Wires

Tubed Wires

Breakup by Component:

Connectors

Wires

Terminals

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive wiring harness market during 2022-2027?

Answer: We expect the global automotive wiring harness market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

2. What are the key factors driving the global automotive wiring harness market?

Answer: The rising applications of automotive wiring harness to provide secure and reliable connections as well as superior performance of the vehicle are primarily driving the global automotive wiring harness market.

3. What is the breakup of the global automotive wiring harness market based on the application?

Answer: Based on the application, the global automotive wiring harness market has been bifurcated into body wiring harness, engine wiring harness, chassis wiring harness, HVAC wiring harness, sensors wiring harness, and others. Among these, chassis wiring harness exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

