Fourth Flight Carrying Displaced Ukrainians to Arrive in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2022

The Province Prepares to Welcome a Fourth Flight of Approximately 200 People from War-Torn Ukraine

Today, Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison announced that registration is now open for the fourth flight carrying Ukraine refugees to Saskatchewan. Once again, the flight is being arranged in partnership with the humanitarian organizations Solidaire and Open Arms. It is expected to arrive in Saskatoon on November 23.

"The Government of Saskatchewan, along with a number of community groups, organizations and individuals continue to provide settlement support to the Ukrainian families arriving into our province," Harrison said. "We are proud of the continuous generosity that has been shown by the people of Saskatchewan."

This will be the fourth humanitarian flight to arrive in Saskatchewan since the war began, but it will be the first to land in Saskatoon.

On August 12, Premier Scott Moe joined representatives from Solidaire and Open Arms to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU is a pledge by the three parties to partner on five flights into Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023.

Upon arriving in Saskatchewan, passengers will have access to temporary accommodations and a suite of services, support and information related to living in Saskatchewan. Officials have begun planning for the flight's arrival.

Information about programs and services, available to Ukrainian newcomers, can be accessed by:

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. With the arrival of this flight, approximately 2,300 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the war began.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jay TeneyckeImmigration and Career TrainingReginaPhone: 306-529-8630Email: jay.teneycke2@gov.sk.ca