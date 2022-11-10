Continued Support for Our Veterans Service Clubs

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the latest funding results for the Veterans Service Club Support Program.

"It's an absolute honour to continue supporting Saskatchewan veterans, their families and communities," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This program serves to strengthen the long-term sustainability of service clubs, including Legion branches and Army Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) units based in Saskatchewan."

Nearly $487,000 was awarded in the second intake period this year, which closed on August 31. In total, $1.4 million has been approved in 2022-23 for 82 applications.

Introduced in 2019-20, the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program provides grants for repairs and upgrades for non-profit clubs in the province that support veterans. More than $3 million has been allocated to 230 successful applicants since the program started.

The program is administered by the Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command, who also sits on the adjudication committee with the Saskatchewan Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS).

"I express our incredible gratitude to the Saskatchewan provincial government for the continuation of the Veterans Service Club Grant," President of Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command Carol Pederson said. "Thanks to this funding, Veterans Service Clubs throughout Saskatchewan are able to receive assistance with operations and upgrading facilities, affording them the ability to focus on our mission of serving veterans and communities."

"The Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) of Saskatchewan appreciate what the Saskatchewan Government and Legion Saskatchewan Command have done over the past years in facilitating the Veterans Service Clubs Grants," ANAVETS Saskatchewan Provincial Command President Rick Taylor said. "All our units have benefitted immensely from these grants. Our units were able to purchase much needed furnishings, doors, flooring, roofing, and appliances."

More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion. Saskatchewan Command by phone at 306-525-8739 or email at admin@sasklegion.ca.

Jordan JackleParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-550-5927Email: jordan.jackle@gov.sk.ca

Chad Wagner

Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command

Phone: 306-525-8739

Email: ped@sasklegion.ca

