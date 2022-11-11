Road Closure Morrisville
VT Route 15 Morrisville between Morrisville and Hyde Park is closed due to a structure fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
