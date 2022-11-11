Braze Alloys Market size is forecast to reach US$6.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Braze alloys market size is forecast to reach US$6.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braze alloys market size is forecast to reach US$6.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. Globally, the increasing usage of braze alloys due to their adaptability to be used in automation, aerospace & defense, and also in industrial applications, in terms of their high efficiency and safety, will drive the market growth. Also, the development of new technologies such as vacuum brazing is likely to increase the market growth in the forecast period. Braze welding is mostly needed for joining steels and cast iron, with lower temperatures requirement, by the oxy-acetylene process. However, galvanic corrosion must be taken care of between the braze and the base metal, and especially while brazing together the dissimilar base metals. Also, hydrogen embrittlement must be avoided, which affects copper and copper alloys during heat treatment at high temperatures, in an atmosphere containing oxygen and hydrogen.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Braze alloys market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the braze alloys market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the building & construction industry. For instance, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), till December 2020, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the construction industry stood at US$ 23.99 billion.

2. Rapidly rising demand for braze alloys in the automotive industry to achieve lightweight vehicles for improving the performance and fuel efficiency of vehicles is estimated to drive the braze alloys market growth in the upcoming years.

3. The increasing usage of braze alloys in the electrical & electronics industry due to their low part distortion and corrosion resistance property is a critical factor driving the growth of the braze alloys market.

4. However, challenges associated with the usage of aluminum base metals can hinder the growth of the braze alloys industry over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The braze powder segment held the largest share in the braze alloys market in 2021. Dense, spherical, clean, and dry particles, are produced by the jet milling process by which braze powder is developed. Each particle contains precise amounts of all the elements of a particular alloy and the powder is uniform and homogeneous.

2. The copper segment held the largest share in the braze alloys market in 2021. Copper-based braze alloys are generally required for brazing stainless steel, carbon steels, copper-nickel, and nickel. Copper-based braze alloys are best suited in making electrical connections, as compared to other base metals, as they provide good thermal and electrical conductivity.

3. The electromechanical systems segment held the largest share in the braze alloys market in 2021. Braze alloys are primarily used in electromechanical systems due to their corrosion resistance, thermal conductivity, and electrical resistivity properties. In electromechanical systems such as power generators, transformers, breakers, electrical systems, armored heating elements, relays, electrical motors, electrical contacts, actuation, and control systems braze alloys are increasingly being used.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Braze Alloys industry are:

1. Johnson Matthey

2. Morgan Advanced Materials

3. Harris Products Group

4. Aimtek Inc.

5. Braze

