New Auto FZCO opens new showroom to fulfill the rising demand for fuel-efficient and environment-friendly cars

New Auto FZCO Showroom opening New Auto FZCO Showroom Luxury cars at New Auto Showroom

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Auto FZCO inaugurated a new state-of-art showroom at Ducamz in Dubai, recently. Spread over a wide lot encompassing 4 showrooms, the facility has on display a premium range of fuel-efficient, alternative fuel, and electric cars from world-leading car manufacturers like Volkswagen, Toyota, Chevrolet, and Mitsubishi; to name a few.

The UAE car market has been experiencing a promising recovery in 2022 with competitive sales of models across segments. While the SUVs continue to dominate, new entrants in EVs and hybrids have made their way to customer preference, to offer environmentally friendly choices. Speaking of the positive growth after the industry's bleak performance during the pandemic; Belal Nasr (CEO, New Auto FZCO) said, "The UAE car market has bounced back stronger after a rather prolonged slump. We have recorded a growth in sales in 2022 with passenger cars experiencing an upward graph and alternative fuel options providing the much-needed throttle to boost overall car sales revenue."

To accommodate the rise in demand for cars across segments and help customers make informed buying decisions; the New Auto FZCO’s new premises has trained business representatives with sound technical knowledge. By providing transparent information on brand comparison, performance, prices, and after-sales services; the leading car trader has already earned a reputation of being a reliable and competitive dealer for car purchase and trade. By adding more showroom space and inventory to its existing portfolio, New Auto FZCO has strengthened its presence in the region.

According to Statisca.com, segment-wise, the passenger car market’s revenue is projected to reach US$5.38bn in 2022 and is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2026) of 1.74%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$5.76bn by 2026. Whereas, the Electric Vehicles market unit sales are expected to reach 15,070.2 vehicles in 2027. With extended business areas, seamless supply chain management, and competitive after-sales services; New Auto FZCO is gearing up to contribute to these sales statistics competitively.

The leading car trader has sold more than 24,000 units in the last year alone with its most popular sales being in Mitsubishi models such as the Pajero, L200, and Outlander Sport, along with several others. Even as it caters to a wide-ranging customer base, a bulk of its clientele are customers who seek to purchase cars for export to the CIS and MENA regions, and Africa alongside several countries that are on their expansion radar.

Sharing further details, Belal Nasr continued to say; "The UAE government supports the automotive segment to make it a key revenue generator and we have seen tremendous growth to rank second in line as the fastest-growing automobile market after Saudi Arabia. Other benefits like providing incentives to encourage the import and use of EVs, and relief in taxes are accelerating the demand for emission-free vehicles. Dubai especially is the main automotive hub and will continue to remain a leading exporter and re-exporter of automobiles to the MENA region. The launch of our new showroom is timed well to catch up on the rise in demand for vehicles across segments and we hope to generously contribute to the expected growth rate.”

The new showroom is designed to effectively meet the meteoric rise in demand for cars and its ancillary services, and accommodate additional sales agents and managers to engage in business with customers. With several popular models to choose from, it will also provide swift and smooth export solutions for cars to be delivered worldwide.

