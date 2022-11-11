Power Cables Market Size 2022 | Share, Growth, Industry Report and Forecast to 2027
The global power cables market reached a value of US$ 156.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 224.1 Billion by 2027
According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Power Cables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global power cables market reached a value of US$ 156.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 224.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.26% during 2022-2027.
Market Overview:
Power cables refer to an assembly of conductors used for the distribution and transmission of electrical energy. These cables involve various components, such as dielectric, arbors, insulation, conductors, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) outer and inner sheaths. Power cables provide precise insulation, current conductivity and protection against mechanical, thermal and environmental damage. As a result, they are widely adopted in permanent wiring within buildings, utility distribution networks, and submarines.
Market Trends:
The global power cables market is primarily being driven by industrialization and urbanization, which is increasing their utilization in novel construction projects. Additionally, the growing establishment of renewable power generation plants is facilitating the demand for power cables. Rapid technological advancements in material sciences, such as the development of improved synthetic insulating compounds, have led to enhanced efficiency and resilience of power cables, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, an increasing number of smart grid installations across the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global power cables market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on installation, voltage, end-use sector and material.
Breakup by Installation:
Overhead
Underground
Submarine Cables
Breakup by Voltage:
High
Medium
Low
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
Power
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Manufacturing
Metals & Mining
Infrastructure
Transportation
Others
Breakup by Material:
Copper
Aluminum
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Prysmian Group
Belden Inc.
Encore Wire Corporation
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Fujikura Ltd.
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
Hengtong Group
KEI Industries
L S Cable and Systems
Leoni AG
Nexans
NKT Holding
Southwire Company
Sumitomo Electric Industries
TPC Wire
Cable Corp.
