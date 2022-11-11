Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,403 in the last 365 days.

Power Cables Market Size 2022 | Share, Growth, Industry Report and Forecast to 2027

Power Cables Market

The global power cables market reached a value of US$ 156.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 224.1 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Power Cables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global power cables market reached a value of US$ 156.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 224.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.26% during 2022-2027.

Market Overview:

Power cables refer to an assembly of conductors used for the distribution and transmission of electrical energy. These cables involve various components, such as dielectric, arbors, insulation, conductors, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) outer and inner sheaths. Power cables provide precise insulation, current conductivity and protection against mechanical, thermal and environmental damage. As a result, they are widely adopted in permanent wiring within buildings, utility distribution networks, and submarines.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-cables-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global power cables market is primarily being driven by industrialization and urbanization, which is increasing their utilization in novel construction projects. Additionally, the growing establishment of renewable power generation plants is facilitating the demand for power cables. Rapid technological advancements in material sciences, such as the development of improved synthetic insulating compounds, have led to enhanced efficiency and resilience of power cables, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, an increasing number of smart grid installations across the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global power cables market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on installation, voltage, end-use sector and material.

Breakup by Installation:

Overhead
Underground
Submarine Cables

Breakup by Voltage:

High
Medium
Low

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Power
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Manufacturing
Metals & Mining
Infrastructure
Transportation
Others

Breakup by Material:

Copper
Aluminum

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Prysmian Group
Belden Inc.
Encore Wire Corporation
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Fujikura Ltd.
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
Hengtong Group
KEI Industries
L S Cable and Systems
Leoni AG
Nexans
NKT Holding
Southwire Company
Sumitomo Electric Industries
TPC Wire
Cable Corp.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3c7IbLn

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

Wallpaper Market

Debt Collection Software Market

Antibacterial Glass Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/antibacterial-glass-market-report-2022-27-size-demand-share-growth-and-analysis

Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/honeycomb-sandwich-material-market-2022-27-demand-share-growth-and-analysis

OTP Hardware Authentication Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/otp-hardware-authentication-market-size-reach-us-1-8-billion-by-2027-imarc-group

Spices and Seasonings Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Power Cables Market Size 2022 | Share, Growth, Industry Report and Forecast to 2027

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.