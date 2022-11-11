Catharanthine Market size is forecast to reach US$942 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catharanthine Market size is forecast to reach US$942 million by 2026, and is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. Catharanthine is an organic heteropentacyclic compound and monoterpenoid indole alkaloid produced by the medicinal plant Catharanthus roseus via strictosi forecast to reach US$942 million by 2026, and is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during dine. It is a bridged compound, an organic heteropentacyclic compound, a methyl ester, a monoterpenoid indole alkaloid, a tertiary amino compound and an alkaloid ester. Catharanthine is one of the two precursors that form vinblastine, the other being vindoline. Vinblastine (VBL), is a chemotherapy medication, typically used with other medications, to treat a number of types of cancer. This includes Hodgkin's lymphoma, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, brain cancer, melanoma, and testicular cancer. Catharanthine sulfate is a vinblastine-type alkaloid precursor with antitumor activity while Catharanthine tartrate is the starting material for the synthesis of the antitumor drugs. Catharanthine finds a number of application in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Hence a growth in the market is predicted.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Catharanthine market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Catharanthine Market, owing to the increasing contribution and maximum share in the global pharmaceutical industry. This is typically due to the prominent role of US pharmaceutical sector.

2. Asia Pacific is also expected to demonstrate highest growth rate in the global catharanthine market. This is basically due to the growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as India and China.

3. In the United States, colorectal cancer and lung cancer, Breast cancer are among the most rapidly increasing cancers in younger populations and represent the most common cancers in men and women, respectively, between ages 18 and 49.

4. It is important to build on this situation, in order to improve prevention, detection, and treatment of cancers in this population. Hence Catharanthine being vastly used in various cancer treatment medication has huge potential to grow in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Catharanthine sulphate segment held the largest share in the Catharanthine Marketin 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.Catharanthine sulfate is a vinblastine-type alkaloid precursor with antitumor activity. It inhibits AChR (Acetylcholine Receptor) by ion channel blocking and desensitization.

2. Pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the Catharanthine Market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.The most important indole alkaloids, VLB(Vinblastine ) and VCR(Vincristine), are clinically useful anticancer agents. Vinblastine is administered systemically in the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and testicular cancer.

3. North America region held the largest share in the Catharanthine Market in 2020 up to 52%, owing to the rising chronic disease patients such as cancer, tumor in the region. The Pharmaceutical sector currently contributes to around 1.72% of the country’s GDP. Pharmaceuticals industry expected to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024, and US$ 120-130 billion by 2030.Due to huge investment in Pharmaceutical industry the Catharanthine Market is projected to grow in the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Catharanthine industry are:

1. AK Scientific Inc,

2. Stanford Chemicals,

3. Cayman Chemicals,

4. Bio Vision Inc,

5. Enzo Biochem Inc.

