CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OLO, IGT and FRSH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court.

Olo Inc. OLO

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased shares of Olo's Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo's key business metric - active locations - could not continue to grow as defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

International Game Technology PLC IGT

IGT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 16, 2018 - August 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, International Game Technology PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Freshworks Inc. FRSH

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

According to the complaint, the documents used to effectuate Freshworks' initial public offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the initial public offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result of these obstacles, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

