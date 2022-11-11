The Daily Edit Cuts Through Media Bias Using Artificial Intelligence

The new news app uses machine learning to aggregate and rate the reliability of news stories from across the world, letting readers make their own judgment calls

DOVER, Del., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Media bias is a hot topic that has led many people to distrust the media. The Daily Edit is on a mission to cut through the noise by highlighting the facts of the world's most important news stories, allowing the reader to make their own judgments.

The Daily Edit is the brainchild of Stephen Pegoraro, Michel de Jong, and Craig Nugent, three friends with a major beef over the quality of our news. The reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic brought them together to form a business around tackling the major issues of "fake news," "biased news," and news literacy. They found bias by omission was a frequently used tool in media to sway their audience and influence advertising algorithms, so the team set out to create a solution.

The Daily Edit is driven by a powerful machine learning algorithm that extracts key details from articles grouped by story, from over 13,000 news outlets, assessing them for commonality and consensus. Articles are then cross-compared for detail coverage, analysed for potentially misleading text, such as missing data references and anonymous sources, and assigned a Trust Index.

These two data points are not only visible in the body of each article - shown as highlighted text linked to further explanation - but they also inform the Trust Index. Articles with the highest Trust Index on any given story can be listed first on the feed or in order of "trending," depending on user preference.

"The Daily Edit helps cut through media noise and bias with data so that each reader can make their own judgments about the news they're consuming," said Craig Nugent, founder of The Daily Edit. "As a society, we've reached an unprecedented crisis of truth. We need to work together and listen to other people's viewpoints, whether we like them or not. This is not only my opinion but a basic tenet of democracy."

The Daily Edit is available for download on iOS and Android devices and accessible via https://dailyedit.com/. It is free to students who sign up with an '.edu' email address.

