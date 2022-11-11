Elysian Wellness: Veteran Owned Ketamine Clinic Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

On Tuesday, October 25th, Elysian Wellness celebrated its one year anniversary. Elysian enters its second year of business serving the Hampton Roads community by offering ketamine therapy for those suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, suicidal ideations, and chronic pain.

Elysian Wellness is the only practice in Hampton Roads that is run exclusively by Navy Veterans. Our board certified physicians have experience in both acute psychiatric emergencies and the safe administration of anesthesia. We are experts in our field with a focus on compassionate care and overall well-being.

Elysian Wellness Purpose

As veteran Navy physicians with numerous combat deployments, our physicians can speak with first-hand knowledge about the crippling effects of mental illness, PTSD and the negative impact of chronic pain. Our personal experience with fellow uniformed service members and their families inspired us to open Elysian Wellness.

In the past month, Elysian Wellness has brought on an additional provider and Spanish speaking personnel to support the growing demand for therapy services. The goal of Elysian Wellness is to provide our patients the best possible relief from their symptoms to better their quality of life.

We are founded and led by Board Certified Emergency Medicine doctors wanting to create a difference in treating mental health and chronic pain conditions. Elysian Wellness offers compassionate, customized care in a safe and relaxing atmosphere.

Co-owner, Dr. Adrianna Kyle commented, "We have seen incredible results from dozens of patients in our first year of business. It has been an honor to provide care to this unique military population who have trusted us with their healing. Mental health does not discriminate; however, and we have learned much from a diverse patient population. We will continue to develop precise, individual treatment plans that speak to each patient on his or her path of individual growth. Working together with our patients, we will take these lessons with us into our second year of business to best serve Hampton Roads and our surrounding communities."

Impactful Results

Ketamine infusion therapy has been the biggest breakthrough in depression treatment in the last 50 years. Ketamine therapy has proven effective at Elysian Wellness; we have provided relief to more than 80 % of our patients. Ketamine therapy is fast; most people start to benefit as early as 4 hours to 4 days after their first infusion. Ketamine infusions are safe; there are no long-term side effects and the formulation is non-addictive. This is literally lifesaving, and yet many people have never heard of it. Here at Elysian Wellness, we encourage anyone who has a mood disorder, chronic pain, or cares for someone with one of these conditions to learn more today or contact us for a consultation by visiting our website: www.elysianwellness.com.

Every patient is unique, and that is why understanding your needs, health, lifestyle, and background is invaluable to the delivery of optimal care. Ketamine therapy may be the right treatment for you. Don't wait for relief, schedule your initial consultation today by calling 757-904-1227 or emailing contact@elysianwellness.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006217/en/