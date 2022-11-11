Labor Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Rockwell Collins, Inc., for Allegedly Failing to Fully Compensate Employees

Rockwell Collins, Inc. allegedly failed to fully compensate employees for overtime wages, due to the company allegedly failing to correctly recording employees' time.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Rockwell Collins, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Rockwell Collins, Inc. is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 22STCV34023. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Rockwell Collins, Inc. allegedly committed acts of unfair competition in violation of the California Unfair Competition Law, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 17200, et seq. (the "UCL"), by engaging in a company-wide policy and procedure which failed to accurately calculate and record the correct overtime rate for the overtime worked by Plaintiff and other California Class Members. As a result, Defendant allegedly failed to properly calculate and/or pay all required overtime compensation for work performed.

The Complaint further alleges, that due to rigorous work schedules, employees were from time to time "unable to take thirty (30) minute off duty meal breaks, nor be fully relieved of duty for their meal periods." As a result of Defendant's alleged intentional disregard of the obligation to follow California Labor Codes, Defendant allegedly failed to properly calculate and/or pay all required compensation.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

