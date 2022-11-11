Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding the Delay of the Washington State Court's Hearing on its Special Dividend Payment

Albertsons Companies ACI ("Albertsons Cos." or "the Company") today announced that the Washington State Court has postponed the date of the hearing regarding the temporary restraining order ("TRO") granted to the State of Washington. The TRO restrains the Company from paying the previously announced $6.85 per share Special Dividend (the "Special Dividend") to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2022.

The hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 17, and the TRO remains in effect.

Albertsons Cos. continues to believe that the claim brought by the State of Washington is meritless and provides no legal basis for canceling or postponing a dividend that has been duly and unanimously approved by Albertsons Cos.' fully informed Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking statements" include our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Special Dividend and the payment thereof. They include statements which the Company believes to be reasonable at this time. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "may," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future" and "intends" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and risk factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In evaluating our forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the "Risk Factors" section or other sections in our reports filed with the SEC.

