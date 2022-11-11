Global Industrial Agitators Market is Set to be Valued at US$ 2.15 Bn in 2022 and is Likely to Expand at a CAGR of 8.6% to Attain a Net Worth of US$ 3.24 Bn by 2027-end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial agitators market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 3.24 Bn in 2027, with the market expanding at a robust CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2027. Driven by heightened demand in the chemicals industry, the target market will reach an estimated US$ 2.15 Bn by the end of 2022. The heightened need for flow maximization, energy efficiency, rapid mixing, and other advancements in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverages, paper and pulp, waste and water treatment, and oil and gas industries is propelling the growth of the industrial agitators market during the forecast period.



Industrial agitators enable several crucial activities in the manufacturing and industrial sector and have been upgraded from just mixing liquids to performing a variety of other tasks. These products are in high demand in various end-use industries and are being constantly transformed due to technological advancements. The integration of innovation and technological enhancements in industrial agitators such as hydraulic lifting, multi-functional, and customized mixers fulfill the mature market needs. Thus, technological innovations assist in increasing the industrial agitator's market growth.

Surging industrial activity across the globe, escalating demand for customized industrial agitators, and growing requirement for optimization of mixing processes, among others foster a positive environment for the growth of the industrial agitators market.

An upsurge in demand for wastewater treatment will further augment the global sales of industrial agitators. With the rising population, the need for clean water also increases. This will spur the demand for wastewater treatment services and solutions. This need will be fulfilled by industrial agitators. Hence, the growing demand for efficient and customized industrial agitators will continue to prevail in the forthcoming years.

"Extensive application across multiple industry verticals along with the integration of technological advancements will spur the global growth of the industrial agitators market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The expensive nature of the target product will likely stunt the market growth.

North America's industrial agitators market will account for 31.6% of the overall market share.

The industrial agitators market in Europe will hold about 19% of the overall share.

By product type, the top-entry segment will hold over 70% of the global market share.

Competitive Landscape

Xylem Inc., Silverson Machines Ltd., Dynamix Agitators Inc., EKATO HOLDING GmbH, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd., Tacmina Corporation, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd, Statiflo International Ltd., MIXEL Agitators, Mixer Direct Inc., and Alfa Laval AB. among others are some of the major players in the industrial agitators market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on producing durable and innovative products to cater to shifting consumer demands. These organizations are increasing investment in research and development activities so as to develop customized industrial agitator systems.

More Insights into Industrial Agitators Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global industrial agitators market, providing historical data from 2013 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2027. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (top entry industrial agitators, side entry industrial agitators, bottom entry industrial agitators), model (large tank agitators, drum agitators, portable agitators, tote agitators), end user (chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, paper and pulp, waste and wastewater treatment, oil, gas, and petrochemicals), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the top-entry industrial agitators' segment will contribute substantially to the overall market growth. This segment will account for over 70% of the global market share owing to high demand from diverse industries. Expanding chemicals sector further aids the growth of this segment.

Based on region, the industrial agitators market in North America and Europe will account for 31.6% and 19% of the global market share, respectively. The Asia Pacific region will also demonstrate substantial growth in the industrial agitators market during the forecast period. Countries like India and China will offer several lucrative opportunities to the target market during the forecast period. The emerging economy in India coupled with favorable government initiatives will foster the growth of the target market whereas advancing the manufacturing and industrial sector in China will promote the growth of the industrial agitators market during the projected period.

Key Segments of Industrial Agitators Industry Survey

Industrial Agitators Market by Type:

Top Entry Industrial Agitators

Side Entry Industrial Agitators

Bottom Entry Industrial Agitators



Industrial Agitators Market by Model:

Large Tank Agitators

Drum Agitators

Portable Agitators

Tote Agitators

Industrial Agitators Market by End User:

Industrial Agitators for Chemicals

Industrial Agitators for Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Agitators for Food and Beverages

Industrial Agitators for Paper and Pulp

Industrial Agitators for Waste and Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Agitators for Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals

Industrial Agitators Market by Region:

North America Industrial Agitators Market

Latin America Industrial Agitators Market

Europe Industrial Agitators Market

East Asia Industrial Agitators Market

South Asia & Pacific Industrial Agitators Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Industrial Agitators Market

