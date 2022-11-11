Independent Living Solutions, Inc Introduces Stairlifts Suitable for any Staircase
EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Living Solutions, a mobility equipment provider based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, offers excellent stairlifts to help individuals with mobility problems enhance movement, independence, and confidence.
Independent Living Solutions, a leading provider of portable wheelchair ramps for stairs in Colorado, offers a wide range of stairlifts to benefit people with mobility problems. Whether an individual has a straight or curved stairlift, the company has a complete line of state-of-the-art stairlifts to meet their home needs and budget. Those looking for a chair lift for curved stairs can also check out Independent Living Solutions.
With over 20 years of combined experience, the company has served the residents of Wheat Ridge and the bordering areas with its top-notch mobility aids, including used curved stairlifts. No matter what type of staircases an individual has, Independent Living Solutions assists its clients and helps them find the most suitable stairlift for them.
The company also pays attention to the quality and functionality of the mobility equipment it offers. As a result, it delivers state-of-the-art stairlifts that meet its customers' exact home needs. Those with homes where the staircase takes a turn or curve can check out the curved stairlifts Independent Living Solutions provides and opt for the right-fit curved chair lift. The company's stairlifts are also easily customizable, and they blend seamlessly into any home, regardless of the nature of the staircase. Individuals with straight stairs can take advantage of durable and highly-functional straight stairlifts from Independent Living Solutions.
Besides considering the quality and function of the mobility equipment, the company ensures the safety of its clients or users. The stairlifts are safe and easy to operate, allowing the users to manage them independently. Independent Living Solutions also provides professional equipment installation backed by its one-year installation warranty.
"Independent Living Solutions offers a wide range of stairlifts suitable for any staircase. Our goal is to help individuals with limited mobility enhance independence and confidence with our mobility equipment. You can contact us for any stairlift requirement," the company's rep stated.
Independent Living Solutions also offers various mobility supplies, including power lift recliner chairs, wheelchair ramps, ceiling lift systems, automatic door openers, elevators, walk-in bathtubs, barrier-free showers, and more.
About Independent Living Solutions, Inc -
Independent Living Solutions is a mobility supplies provider based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. With its 20 years of combined experience, the company has served the residents of Wheat Ridge and the bordering areas with its top-notch mobility aids, including used curved stairlifts.
Media Contact
Independent Living Solutions, Inc.
+1 (303) 463-8200
info@independentlivingsolutionsinc.com
