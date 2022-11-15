Independent Living Solutions’ Stair Lifts Are Here To Help The Disabled

The mobility solutions provider has just announced the arrival of their new stock of new and refurbished stairlifts.

WHEAT RIDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Living Solutions has just unveiled its new stock of new and refurbished stairlifts aimed at helping disabled people and people in recovery. It is a leading provider of stair lifts and other mobility solutions to help the elderly and disabled and has been providing this service for many years now.The elderly and disabled need assistance to get around. Many people who have lost their ability to walk or even stand for long periods require the help of a stair lift. This is especially also relevant for those who live alone and have limited mobility. A stair lift can give independence back to individuals who might otherwise be housebound.This is where Independent Living Solutions come into play. It is a locally owned and operated business. It has a team filled with experts in mobility equipment and source their stairlifts from various top manufacturers who specialize in superior engineering and product reliability. It can provide an affordable solution for homes and offices, including new construction and remodels. The company takes pride in making the process quick and easy by working with clients to ensure their needs are met while keeping the budget in mind.When purchasing a new or refurbished stair lift from Independent Living Solutions, rest assured that the investment is protected. It provides professional installation backed by a one-year labor warranty on all new installations. In addition, it offers preventative maintenance and service plans to ensure that stair lift continues to operate at its best for years to come. With 20 years of industry experience, the Independent Living Solutions team will ensure to deliver and install the exact products. The organization's goal is not just to sell something; instead, it wants total customers' satisfaction with purchases so they can have an enjoyable life!"We are so delighted to welcome the new stock of new and refurbished stairlifts which will help the disabled and those who need help," said the CEO of Independent Living Solutions. He went on to say that they are always ready to assist those in need, whether it be for a new or refurbished stairlift.Independent Living Solutions offers vertical lifts , ramps, and handicap mobility products. Contacting it for mobility innovations is excellent due to its top-of-the-line innovations.Independent Living Solutions is a company that has been helping people with disabilities navigate their homes for more than 20 years. Based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, ILS has a local showroom where customers can see products in person and talk to an expert about which product best suits them. They also have a local warehouse that stocks many new and recycled stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, and more so that they can deliver to customers throughout the Denver area and beyond on the Front Range as soon as possible.