At 18.8 % CAGR, Smart Highway Market Size Worth $79.0 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Technological Advancements such as AI, IoT and others is set to Drive the Smart Highway Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Smart Highway Market is expected to reach $79.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 18.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Factors such as clean energy consumption, transport efficiency, wireless vehicle charging, improved safety, traffic management, convenient and hassle-free driving are geared up to drive the Smart Highway industry growth. An increase in the number of consumers buying private vehicles and rise in road accidents along with technological developments such as AI, IoT and others have paved the way for developing advanced smart highways thus, enlarging the smart highway market share. Further climate target plans are being set by countries across the world to curb the ever-increasing toxic emissions which in turn will propel the market growth for smart highways in the forecast period 2021-2026. In addition to this, a major switch to electric vehicles, vehicle to everything system and intelligent transport systems such as digitally automated and interconnected mobility have buckled down to drive the expansion of smart highways as it will significantly lower pollution and congestion on the roads. Hence these factors are analysed to drive the Smart Highway industry outlook in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The European Commission has set ambitious goals and is geared up to be one of the major global Smart Highway market share holders in the coming years owing to the rising rate of transport sector’s emissions, planned targets, investments and others.

2. According to World Health Organisations (WHO), roughly 1.3 million people die every year in road accidents. The United Nations General Assembly has set an achievable target of reducing the number of deaths by half until the year 2030. The establishment of intelligent transport systems and traffic management will help attain this goal.

3. Increasing goals of adopting sustainable, efficient, and convenient technologies for better living are the factors that have attributed towards market growth of the Smart Highway industry.

4. The companies for Smart highways are strengthening their status through various technological advancements, product launches, partnerships and constantly are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to make provisions for the changing requirements of consumers.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud deployment in Smart Highway market is growing at a highest CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period as it offers operational flexibility and real-time deployment to the companies compared to on-premises solutions.

2. Smart Expressways & Smart National Highways in Smart Highway market is growing at the highest CAGR of around 19.2% in the global Smart Highway Market during 2021-2026. Increasing goals of adopting sustainable, efficient, and convenient technologies for better living are the factors that have been attributed to market growth.

3. The Smart Highway market in North America is set to dominate the market with a share of 33% in 2020. An increase in the number of vehicles on the road and surge in road traffic injuries drive the growth of the Smart Highway market in North America.

4. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 1.35 million people approximately die each year from road traffic crashes. In addition to this, about 20-50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many suffering from disabilities.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Smart Highway industry are -

1. Alcatel-Lucent

2. Indra

3. International Business Machine

4. Kapsch AG

5. LG CSN

