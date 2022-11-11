Flood recovery, Sumas Dike repairs underway in Abbotsford

CANADA, November 11 - People in Abbotsford will be better protected from flooding with more recovery work underway, including permanent Sumas Dike repairs and sediment removal for sites in the Fraser Valley.

Emergency Management BC is providing more than $1.6 million for repairs to the dike through the Disaster Financial Assistance program. The repairs are expected to be complete by the end of November 2022.

“We’re very pleased that the City of Abbotsford, with the support of the Semá:th First Nation, is moving forward with permanent repairs to the Sumas Dike,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We are encouraged by this collaborative work on solutions for flood mitigation in the Sumas Prairie, and we will continue to support this work as we move forward.”

Sediment removal

Extreme flooding from November 2021 caused substantial sediment movement and changes to B.C.’s river systems. The Province has responded with an extensive program to remove debris and address these changes.

To address the effects of the atmospheric river, more than $41 million has been approved to repair and restore sites on the Sumas River, Clayburn Creek, Kilgard Creek and Vedder Canal. The funding supports work to remove sediment, address erosion and help restore river channels.

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA)

Through the DFA program, the Province has dispersed more than $24 million to help people repair and rebuild their homes and businesses after the 2021 flooding.

As of Nov. 10, 2022, 84% of DFA applications for the private sector (individuals, small businesses, farms and charitable organizations) have been processed.