Tourism grants fund almost 100 B.C. events

CANADA, November 10 - The Province has provided funding to approximately 100 organizations through its Tourism Events Program (TEP) to build B.C.’s reputation as an events destination and increase visitation.

“B.C.’s many sports competitions, arts festivals and events are vital to our tourism sector and a thriving economy,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “This program allows organizers to raise awareness about their amazing events and inspires British Columbians and people from around the world to attend.”

In April 2022, the Province announced $4.8 million for TEP, marking its return after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TEP supports a wide range of tourism experiences, including arts, cultural or internationally recognized sporting competitions, bolstering awareness of events, attracting additional overnight visitors and increasing tourism benefits to communities.

Since 2016, the Province provided more than $18 million in TEP funding, which supported 317 events.

During the pandemic, the Province provided COVID-19 relief funding through the BC Fairs, Festivals and Events program, which provided nearly $30 million in support of 680 events throughout B.C.

TEP awards grant a maximum of $250,000 and are used for eligible activities that amplify the event’s provincial, national and international marketing reach.

“We are elated to welcome visitors from around the world at next year’s Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival,” said Jennifer Money, president, Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Society. “Our festival showcases and honours Indigenous musicians, artists and Knowledge-carriers, and revitalizes Indigenous culture in an immersive and inclusive environment. The support of TEP has elevated our ability to share our message and invitation to celebration with an international audience.”

The tourism sector stimulated job creation and generated $8.6 billion in provincial revenue in 2019, and $2.9 billion in 2020, despite the pandemic.

Quick Facts:

Through investment in the marketing and growth of events, TEP supports the tourism priorities of three important pillars: people, planet and prosperity, as outlined in the provincial Strategic Framework for Tourism 2022-24.

TEP funding supports events between October 2022 and September 2023.

Funds must be used to broaden the marketing reach of an event by providing supplemental marketing activities that go beyond what has been planned and budgeted by event organizers.

TEP does not provide core event funding and cannot be used to guarantee the financial viability of an event.

For a backgrounder listing Tourism Events Program 2022-23 recipients and funding, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BG_TEP_Recipients_Nov_2022.pdf

