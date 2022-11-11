Wireless Network Security Market Size Expected to Reach $20.2 Billion with CAGR of 10.9% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Wireless Network Security Market size is forecasted to reach $20.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021-2026. The increasing adoption of wireless network security among organizations is set to be the major driver for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, the implementation of Bring Your Own device policy will accelerate the market growth scope for wireless network security provider companies during the forecast period 2021-2026 to improve cyber security using unified threat management, intrusion prevention system and encryption. Moreover, the rise in number of cyber attacks, which in turn has led to huge losses in terms of monetary losses as well as identity thefts is the other factor that assist the growth of the market. Furthermore, Covid19 pandemic has forced us to work from our homes, which increases the growth opportunities for the Wireless Network Security market. Such factors are analyzed to drive the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Small & Medium Enterprises segment is analyzed to witness the highest growth rate in the Wireless Network Security market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to adoption of modern technology to smooth business operations.

2. Retail & e-commerce are anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 13.3% in the global Wireless Network Security Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the popularity of online shopping.

3. North America region is analyzed to witness the largest market in the global Wireless Network Security market during 2021-2026, owing to rising internet penetration.

1. Small & Medium Enterprises segment is analyzed to account for the highest CAGR of 12.5% in the global Wireless Network Security Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Based on industry verticals segmentation, Retail & e-commerce held the highest Wireless Network Security Market share of around 13.3% in the global Wireless Network Security market in 2020.

3. North America held the highest Wireless Network Security Market share of around 34.8% in the global Wireless Network Security Market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The top 5 players in the Wireless Network Security industry are -

1. Aerohive

2. Aruba Networks

3. Cisco Systems Inc

4. Jupiter Networks Inc

5. Broadcom Inc

