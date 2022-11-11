Ultra-Pure Water Market size is forecast to reach $11 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Ultra-pure Water market size is forecast to reach $11 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra-pure Water market size is forecast to reach $11 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026. Due to the increased use of ultrapure water in the production phase of wafers and clean room practices. Ultrapure water is used in the processing of wafers for washing, cleaning and itching of wafers. The demand for ultra-pure water is also growing in coal-fired power plants, since most of these have improved to a super-critical type along with new installations to meet increasing energy demand, especially in developing countries. High standards, however, set by advancing nanotechnology, is a factor that may hinder the growth of the global market for ultrapure water. Nevertheless, rising demand for ultra-pure wafer washing water, coupled with increasing wafer production in emerging economies, will generate high revenue opportunities for the global market players.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18510/ultra-pure-water-market-research-report-analysis.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ultra-pure Water market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the ultra-pure water market, owning to growing electronics industry and increasing demand for ultrapure water in semiconductor industry especially in countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea. According to Invest India, India’s share in global electronics manufacturing has grown from 1.3% in 2012 to 3.0% in 2018.

2. Ultrapure water is also used in the power generation industry in pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, supercritical boilers and subcritical boilers. The increasing demand from research laboratories is another factor that supports global market development.

3. Moreover, increasing use of cleanroom practices to reduce contamination is a factor expected to fuel growth of the target market in the coming years.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18510

Segmental Analysis:

1. The need to have the highest grade of ultrapure water has dramatically increased the unit costs for the industry as technological developments in the semiconductor market have taken place. Thus, the future target customers for ultrapure water in the semiconductor market are multiple semiconductor wafer manufacturers.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Ultra-pure Water market5 in 2020, up to 30%, due to the high demand application from countries, such as China, India, and Japan. According to Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), the total production of electronics sector in India was Rs.3,87,525 crore in 2017-18, compared to Rs.3,17,331 crore in 2016-17, exhibiting a growth of about 22%.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ultra-pure Water industry are:

1. Asahi Kasei Corp

2. Danaher Corp

3. DuPont de Nemours Inc

4. Ecolab Inc

5. General Electric Co

Click on the following link to buy the Ultra-pure Water Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18510

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Produced Water Treatment Systems Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18802/produced-water-treatment-systems-market

B. Water Treatment Additives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/6354/Water-Treatment-Additives-Market-Research-Report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062