Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of East Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 31, 2022, in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the victims. One of the victims complied. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/O4vi4y1_WlE

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.