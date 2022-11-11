Identity Verification Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identity Verification Market size is forecast to reach $11866.74 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR 14.05% from 2021 to 2026. Acceptance of digital payment method is predicted to increase following the COVID-19 outbreak and play a larger role in the long run. Governments and regulatory authorities are restricting the use of currency, which is considered as a potential carrier of the virus. For example, during a government-imposed shutdown, the use of currency in the United Kingdom was halved. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic in the United Kingdom, FATF guidelines have allowed consumers to transmit selfies and email scanned ID documents as proof of identification. Increased digitization initiatives, an increase in fraudulent activities and identity theft over the last decade, and an increase in use cases of digital identities across sectors are the primary reasons driving the identity verification industry.

Key Takeaways

1. Surge in number of cyber-crimes and stringent regulation relevant to data protection and identity theft are the major factors propelling the growth of identity verification market during the forecast period.

2. Digital identification has the potential to multiply future economic value across multiple regions. Digital identity schemes play a vital role in the development of innovative products and solutions, as well as in drastically lowering operational costs for relying parties.

3. With technological improvements, there has been an increase in the risks of data privacy, fraud prevention, and security. The telecommunications industry is directly or indirectly linked to a variety of critical services, including national security, health, finance, and others. The market is being propelled by the adoption of identity verification in this industry.

4. As a result of its early acceptance of new technologies, Asia Pacific is predicted to contribute to the fastest-growing region with the greatest CAGR during the projection period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Identity Verification Market Segment Analysis - By Solution: By solution, the identification verification market is segmented into Digital Identity Verification, ID Verification, Identity Authentication, Document Verification, AML Screening and Monitoring, Business Verification, Others. Among them, the Digital identity verification segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR 17.20% over the forecast period. Digital identity verification is a process that validates a person’s traits and verifies their identity using computer technology. Businesses in every industry today are moving to digital models. From banking, to shopping, to travel, companies are using digital infrastructure for the purpose of identity verification of their customers as well as fraudsters to avoid cybercrimes. As a result, high adoption of identification verification solution is witnessed. For Instance: In August 2020, Citi Ventures and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital joined a $35 million funding round for machine learning-based digital identity verification startup called Socure.

2. Identity Verification Market Segment Analysis - By End-User : By end-user, the identification verification market is segmented into BFSI, Government and Defence, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Entertainment and Gaming, Transportation and Mobility, Energy & Utilities, Hospitality, Others. Out of which, IT & Telecom is projected to grow during the forecast period at the highest CAGR 16.42%. With increase in advancements in technology, there has been increasing risks of data privacy, fraud protection and security. Telecommunication sector is directly or indirectly associated with several essential services such as national security, health, finance, and others. Adoption of identity verification in this sector propels the market. Criminals often use fabricated identities to secure telecom services.

3. Identity Verification Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : APAC is expected to hold a large share of Identity Verification market and is expected to grow at a CAGR 15.52%. With the early acceptance of new technology, APAC is becoming technologically equipped. Factors such as initiatives taken by the government to combat identity-related fraud, particularly for strengthening eKYC to verify identities, compliance regulations initiated by countries, rising demand for cloud-based identity verification, and rising identity-related cyber-attacks are driving revenue growth in this region. More Asian companies are incorporating real-time liveness detection capabilities into their eKYC systems to ensure the remote user is physically present and to protect against spoofing attempts. As the digital economy expands, multi-factor biometric identity verification and certified liveness detection technologies will adapt to better serve and solve the changing security needs of consumers and businesses.

Competitive landscape:

The top players in the Identity Verification industry are:

1. GBG

2. Idemia

3. Experian

4. Equifax

5. Transunion

6. LexisNexis

7. Thales Group

8. Acuant

