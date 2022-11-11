Bottled Water Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2022-2027

Bottled Water Market

The global bottled water market size reached US$ 220.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 339.5 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Bottled Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global bottled water industry. The global bottled water market size reached US$ 220.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 339.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.

Bottled water is obtained from various sources, including wells, protected springs or a public water supply, and intended for human consumption. It has high amounts of dissolved minerals or total dissolved solids (TDS) as compared to regular water. The bottles are generally treated with ultraviolet (UV) irradiation before packaging, which prevents the growth of pathogenic organisms during storage or transportation. After the disinfection process, these bottles are filled with water, labeled and sold in different sizes, ranging from single-serve to large carboys for water coolers. At present, the rising incidences of water-borne diseases and emerging health and wellness trends worldwide are increasing the utilization of bottled water for domestic purposes.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Bottled Water Market Trends:

The growing awareness about the disadvantages of sugar and artificial sweeteners present in carbonated drinks, along with the rising health consciousness among individuals, represents one of the key factors bolstering the demand for bottled water. The increasing premiumization of water bottles on account of inflating disposable incomes is also contributing to the market growth. The sales of premium bottled water are also supported by its escalating adoption in hotels and restaurants. Furthermore, the increasing participation of individuals in outdoor activities is promoting the utilization of small-sized water bottles. Besides this, the easy availability of smart vending machines for bottled water in numerous counties is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the growing focus on introducing lightweight, eco-friendly packaging solutions is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Still

Carbonated

Flavored

Mineral

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Direct Sales

On-Trade

Others

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

PET Bottles

Metal Cans

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Danone S.A.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Nestle S.A.

Nongfu Spring (Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Primo Water Corporation

Tata Consumer Products Limited

The Coca-Cola Company.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

