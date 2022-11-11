Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,690 in the last 365 days.

11/10/22 – AMENDED COMMERCIAL SURFING INSTRUCTION RULES FOR KAHALU‘U BAY

DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  November 10, 2022

AMENDED COMMERCIAL SURFING INSTRUCTION RULES FOR KAHALU‘U BAY

Limits on Number of Companies & Students Aimed at Keeping People Safe

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/637645089

(HONOLULU) – Following more than a year of outreach, and two public hearings, the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) today approved amended rules for commercial surfing instruction at Kahalu‘u Bay on Hawai‘i Island’s Kona coast.

Under the new rules, which will require the Governor’s signature before taking effect, permitted commercial operators in Zone A of the bay are limited to four at any one time and no more than four students, regardless of the number of a company’s instructors in the water. Zone A is the only part of Kahalu‘u Bay where commercial surf instruction is allowed.

“The Kahalu‘u Bay rules were amended in 2016 to permit the County of Hawai‘i to select a non-profit organization to solicit bids from entities to receive permits,” explained Meghan Statts, Assistant Administrator of the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR). “However, the non-profit retained by the county failed to make any selections and we agreed with the county that DOBOR would take the lead in selecting permittees.”

Testimony at an October 14 public hearing focused on opposition to commercial operation shifts. DOBOR recommended that the BLNR remove a proposal to create eight (8) permits with shifts and instead maintain existing rule language which implements four (4) surf instruction permits without shifts.

Testifiers also provided comments about surf school conduct, such as natural resource violations like damage to coral and injuring sea life. They also noted parking issues, user conflicts, overcrowding, and lack of enforcement of rules for Kahalu‘u Bay.

The BLNR unanimously approved the revised proposed amendments to Hawai‘i Administrative Rules. “We believe these new rules will help mitigate many of the issues associated with this very popular surf school location,” Statts said.

# # #

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

HD video – Kahalu‘u Bay surf schools (Oct. 22, 2021):

https://vimeo.com/637645089

 

Photographs – Kahalu‘u Bay surf schools (Oct. 22, 2021):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2hf5es341wryyb1/AADVRq_0VUWVF1oEuW1fayxla?dl=0

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

You just read:

11/10/22 – AMENDED COMMERCIAL SURFING INSTRUCTION RULES FOR KAHALU‘U BAY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.