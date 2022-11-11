Submit Release
Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offenders

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector recently arrested two convicted sex offenders for illegally entering the United States.

Oct. 30, Eagle Pass agents apprehended Jimmy Palacio-Ramirez, 48, a Nicaraguan national. Record checks revealed Palacio-Ramirez was convicted of assault to commit rape, in San Jose, California, in 1995. He was sentenced to one year confinement and two years probation. He was most recently removed from the United States in 2011.

Nov. 1, Eagle Pass agents conducting line watch operations encountered 11 subjects attempting to avoid detection near Eagle Pass. All apprehended subjects were transported to the Eagle Pass processing center, where record checks revealed that Pedro Valdez-Garcia, 55, a Mexican national, was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, in Ottawa, Illinois, in 2005. He was sentenced to 180 days imprisonment and most recently deported in 2007.

As convicted felons, they faces charges of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

