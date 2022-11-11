Plastic Pigment Market size is estimated to reach US$18.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The plastic pigment market size is estimated to reach US$18.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 8.6% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plastic pigment market size is estimated to reach US$18.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 8.6% from 2022 to 2027. The Plastic pigment market consists of plastic pigments which are insoluble particles that give a specific color to plastic. These pigments are either organic or inorganic. Organic pigments are hard to disperse as they form clumps of pigment particles thereby causing spots in the final product, while inorganic pigments like carbon black, chromium oxide pigment and sulfides get dispersed easily in resin. Titanium Dioxide is a widely used inorganic pigment. The colorant solution has various advantages such as they provide thermal stability and being long-lasting. The increasing demand for organic pigment in the cosmetic sector, colorant solutions in the construction sector, and automotive paints in the automotive sector are acting as drivers for the plastic pigment industry.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Plastic-Pigments-Market-Research-505532

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the plastic pigment market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the plastic pigment market, owing to the number of end-use industries in the region. China is the largest market of plastic pigment in the region in terms of volume due to the high demand for the plastic pigment in the plastic industry there.

2. Pigments tonality with plastic depends on the following factors like the origin of pigment, the shade of pigment, compatibility of material to be colored in pigment, and food purpose of the plastic

3. High demand for high-performance pigment from end-use industries like packaging, automotive, construction, and technological advancements are creating growth opportunities for the plastic pigment market

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505532

Segmental Analysis:

1. Organic pigment is the fastest-growing segment in the plastic pigment market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the assessment period. Besides that cosmetic industry is also a major user of organic pigments and with an increase in demand for cosmetics and other personal care products, the organic pigments demand tends to increase in coming years.

2. The white color segment held the largest share in colorant type in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR around 7% in the forecast period 202-2027. The pigment is been included under the Inactive Ingredients Guide of the U.S FDA. Besides white color provided by titanium dioxide, other inorganic pigments are also used to provide shades of a different color for cosmetics, like Chromium dioxide gives green colored cosmetics, iron oxide gives shades of red, yellow, black, Manganese violet is used in hair care product and ferric ferrocyanide gives dark blue colored eyed shadows.

3. The paint & coating segment was the major utilizers of plastic pigments in 2021 with a share of over 35%. Paints & coating has various industrial application like in Packaging, building & construction, automotive and consumer goods. Automotive sector is a major consumer of paint & coating as the application of paint & coating protects vehicles from sunlight, corrosion, acid rain, hot-cold shock, Ultraviolet radiations, and blowing sand.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plastic Pigment industry are:

1. Ferro Corporation

2. DIC Corporation

3. LANXESS

4. Tronox

5. Heubach

Click on the following link to buy the Plastic Pigment Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505532

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Cadmium Pigment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15666/cadmium-pigment-market.html

B. Effect Pigment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16040/effect-pigment-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062