Start of working trip in the city of Vahdat and opening of the building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, November 10 - On November 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the city of Vahdat in order to get acquainted with the development and construction works and to open a number of different socio-economic facilities.

In the center of the city, Head of State Emomali Rahmon first opened the building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in the city of Vahdat and got acquainted with its working conditions.

The building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in the city of Vahdat consists of 4 floors and a basement.

On the first floor of the building, in addition to office rooms and the archive department, a library with a modern design has been built, which contains the works of the great Leader of the Nation, newspapers and magazines, and newly published books of classical and modern poets and writers. In such conditions, employees and specialists can further improve their knowledge and skills by reading books.

This modern building has been built in a suitable location under constructive policy of the great Chairman of the Party, Emomali Rahmon, with the support of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in the city of Vahdat, the executive body of the city's state power, and the contribution of entrepreneurs in order to ensure decent working conditions and promote the significant activity of employees. Its offices are equipped with desks and chairs and other necessary equipment.

On the second and third floors of the facility, there are 9 offices for specialists, which have adequate service conditions.

The spacious meeting hall with 100 seats is located on the fourth floor of the building and is considered a favorable place for conducting various activities.