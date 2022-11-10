Commissioning of the building of the diagnostic and treatment center "Hokim" in the city of Vahdat

TAJIKISTAN, November 10 - On November 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the building of the "Hokim" diagnostic and treatment center in the city of Vahdat.

The new healthcare facility has 4 floors and was built by the domestic businessman Emomali Azimov.

With the construction of a new building of a modern diagnostic and treatment center, 40 new jobs were created.

Construction work on this facility began in April 2015 and was completed in accordance with the requirements of the time with the involvement of the builders of the "Inter-Sirius" Limited Liability Company.

For diagnosis and treatment, modern industrial equipment from abroad is available and installed.

It was reported that this center has 13 rooms for hospitalization of patients with 40 beds, and it can receive up to 100 people for outpatient treatment at the same time.

The center also has a modern laboratory where various analyses are carried out.

On the first floor of this building there is a gym, swimming pool, steam and dry bath, kitchen, herbal medicine room.

On the second floor, rooms for X-ray examination, ultrasound, dental treatment, electrocardiogram, physiotherapy, biochemical and virological laboratory and doctor's office have been built.

On the third floor, there is a treatment department with 24 beds, a general surgery department, an intensive care unit with 8 beds and 2 postoperative treatment rooms with 8 beds.

16 one-room apartments for doctors and staff are located on the 4th floor of the building.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon, while getting acquainted with the conditions created in the diagnostic and treatment center, gave a good assessment of the completed works and advised the doctors to use the opportunities of this center to provide high-quality and timely medical services to the residents.