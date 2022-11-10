Opening of the first stage of poultry breeding enterprise "Bahori Purfaiz" LLC and visiting the exhibition of achievements of residents of Vahdat city

TAJIKISTAN, November 10 - In continuation of his working trip in the city of Vahdat, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put into operation the first stage of the poultry breeding enterprise "Bahori Purfaiz" LLC.

In order to develop the poultry industry in the country and supply domestic markets with high-quality domestic products, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan has introduced several concessions. Using such privileges, the local businessman Ergash Otajonov built the Poultry Farm "Bahori Purfaiz", where 30 local residents got permanent jobs.

The society is engaged in the production of poultry meat and has the opportunity to sell up to 1,600 tons of dietary chicken meat to the markets of the country. In one stage of poultry breeding, which takes up to 45 days, 120,000 chickens are cared for at the new plant, and up to 600,000 chickens are raised in a year and prepared for the production of high-quality meat.

During the visit, it was informed that the poultry farm operates on the basis of Turkish technology, and the distribution of grain and water to the birds is carried out automatically. Also, the temperature inside the farm is monitored by modern industry devices, and the air inside is changed automatically according to industry requirements. Another feature of the newly built enterprise is that the heat inside the poultry farms is provided in the winter cold by means of the heat system operating through a separate boiler.

It should be said that "Bahori Purfaiz" LLC was built on the area of 7.5 hectares of land and consists of 9 one-story buildings and 2 two-story buildings. The construction of a two-story poultry farm is unique in the region and allows to increase the number of birds for care and meat production. In just one two-story building, the society now takes care of up to 40 thousand chickens, and the necessary conditions have been created for their proper growth and weight gain.

"Bahori Purfaiz" manages the care and breeding of "Broiler" type chickens, and according to the evaluation of specialists in the field, this type of bird is suitable for the production of dietary meat. It weighs up to 2.5 kilograms and has a special taste.

The products produced by the enterprise are sold to the markets of the cities and districts of the republic to ensure domestic needs.

In the future, both the production of dietary poultry meat in the community will be increased and the number of new jobs will rise, because in the second phase, the construction of 1 more two-story building and 1 one-story building for poultry breeding is planned in the territory of the enterprise, in which two more buildings will be reared. 60 thousand chickens will be released. In this way, almost 10 people will be involved in permanent work.

During the acquaintance with the activities of the newly established enterprise, the Head of State appreciated the initiative of the patriotic entrepreneur and gave instructions and guidelines for further increasing the population and strengthening the production capacity.

In the courtyard of the newly built enterprise, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of the products of this enterprise and the farmers of the city of Vahdat.

Various types of final poultry products packaged in marketable forms and types were presented at this exhibition.