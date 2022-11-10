Familiarization with the repair, renovation and paving of the "Romit-Pakrut" road section in Vahdat city

TAJIKISTAN, November 10 - On November 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of working trip to the city of Vahdat, visited the village of Romit and got acquainted with the process of renovating local roads.

It is worth noting that the rural roads of Romit have been repaired and renovated every year since 2019 by the Limited Liability Company "Pakrut".

To date, more than 10 kilometers of local roads in Romit villages have been paved and renovated by the company.

In order to get acquainted with the repaired and renovated road sections, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that in 2019, in order to further improve the movement of the population and vehicles, 1 kilometer of the road in the village of Khushon was paved with the amount of 350 thousand somoni.

In the following years, this process continued, and in 2021, 3 kilometers of the road of the "Romit-Khushon village" nature reserve was repaired and renovated at the cost of 1 million 784 thousand somoni.

This year, according to the plan, more than 6 kilometers of roads were paved. In general, during these years, more than 10 kilometers of Romit rural road, which stretches to "Pakrut" Limited Liability Company, has been renovated.

The Head of State was satisfied with this initiative and guided the officials to complete the renovation of this road section with high quality.

Taking into account that some sections of this road pass along the banks of the river, embankment measures will be taken to prevent the possible rise of water and washing of the road.

The repair and modernization of this road, on the one hand, will lead to better transportation and transportation of goods, and on the other hand, it will attract more tourists to this beautiful region of paradise Tajikistan.