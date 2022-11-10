Visit to the fishing ponds of "Bahor" LLC in the village of Romit of Vahdat city

TAJIKISTAN, November 10 - On November 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip in the city of Vahdat, in Oluchadara, Romit village, visited the fish breeding ponds of the Limited Liability Company "Bahor".

During the visit to the fish farm, the management of the enterprise presented the new hatchery building and 40 new ponds to the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon.

All the construction materials are domestic and have been used to beautify a damaged and undeveloped area on the bank of the river. At the entrance of this place, a three-story structure with a cold room for 100 tons of products, a kitchen and a hotel was built by the businessman.

It is worth noting that today the young workers of the fishery farm have gained enough experience in the preparation of larvae in the hatchery building and are working effectively for the development of the industry and the increase in the volume of fish production.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon thanked the leaders and workers of "Bahor" Limited Liability Company for the development of a corner of the country and the development of fisheries, tourism, as well as job creation.

Domestic businessman Saidmuhriddin Saifov promised to create new jobs in the future by building other fishing ponds and organizing tourism infrastructure.