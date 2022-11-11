BOTSWANA happy to share knowledge and experience

Solomon Islands can learn a lot from the South African country of Botswana in economic development.

Formerly one of the world’s poorest countries in the late 1960s, Botswana with a population of around 2.6 million people is now transformed into an upper-middle-income country, with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare and Her Excellency Dorcas MAKGATO, Non-Resident High Commissioner Designate of Botswana to Solomon Islands discussed in Honiara this afternoon.

Welcoming Her Excellency Makgato to the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet this afternoon, Prime Minister Sogavare said, “there’s great admiration on Botswana’s transformation. As diplomatic partners, we can learn from each other in many sectors.”

The Prime Minister said, decentralisation of development and national unity are among the country’s number One challenge.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including the potential sharing of knowledge and experience in Mineral-wealth, Tourism, Agriculture, Education and other sectors.

Botswana’s Non-Resident High Commissioner Makgato said, her country had to do away with resource based economy to one that is knowledge based to drive its fast growing economy.

Her Excellency Makgato also discussed areas for potential cooperation and support.

“We are happy to share knowledge on Botswana’s Minerals Act and policies, Land legislation, Meat (beef) Export policy.

Solomon Islands and Botswana are diplomatic partners with shared commonalities.

The Non-Resident High Commissioner Designate of Botswana to Solomon Islands leaves the country this weekend.

-PM Press Sec