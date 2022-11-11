Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,381 in the last 365 days.

BOTSWANA happy to share knowledge and experience.

BOTSWANA happy to share knowledge and experience

 

Solomon Islands can learn a lot from the South African country of Botswana in economic development.

Formerly one of the world’s poorest countries in the late 1960s, Botswana with a population of around 2.6 million people is now transformed into an upper-middle-income country, with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare and Her Excellency Dorcas MAKGATO, Non-Resident High Commissioner Designate of Botswana to Solomon Islands discussed in Honiara this afternoon.

Welcoming Her Excellency Makgato to the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet this afternoon, Prime Minister Sogavare said, “there’s great admiration on Botswana’s transformation. As diplomatic partners, we can learn from each other in many sectors.”

The Prime Minister said, decentralisation of development and national unity are among the country’s number One challenge.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including the potential sharing of knowledge and experience in Mineral-wealth, Tourism, Agriculture, Education and other sectors.

Botswana’s Non-Resident High Commissioner Makgato said, her country had to do away with resource based economy to one that is knowledge based to drive its fast growing economy.

Her Excellency Makgato also discussed areas for potential cooperation and support.

“We are happy to share knowledge on Botswana’s Minerals Act and policies, Land legislation, Meat (beef) Export policy.

Solomon Islands and Botswana are diplomatic partners with shared commonalities.

The Non-Resident High Commissioner Designate of Botswana to Solomon Islands leaves the country this weekend.

-PM Press Sec

You just read:

BOTSWANA happy to share knowledge and experience.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.