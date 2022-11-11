Assistant Secretary Toloui’s Travel to San Francisco, Japan, Thailand and Singapore

November 10-19, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will travel to San Francisco, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore, to meet with domestic and foreign government and business partners and discuss ideas for resolving shared economic challenges that will expand economic opportunities for U.S. businesses overseas and promote job creation at home.

November 10-11, Assistant Secretary Toloui will meet with semiconductor industry leaders in San Francisco to explore supply chain issues and opportunities to improve supply chain resilience.

November 13-15 in Tokyo, Assistant Secretary Toloui will discuss bilateral economic cooperation, including supply chain issues and semiconductors with his Japanese government counterparts and private sector partners.

November 16-17, Assistant Secretary Toloui will join the APEC CEO Summit in Bangkok to bolster economic opportunities and strengthen commercial ties in the region. The Assistant Secretary will highlight the United States’ role as the APEC host economy throughout 2023, including the next APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and CEO Summit. He will also exchange ideas with business leaders from APEC economies, about the global economy, future trade and investment, and innovative and scalable ways in which we can build sustainable economies, businesses and societies.

November 17-19 Assistant Secretary Toloui will engage with the government and private sector partners in Singapore on supply chain issues, food security, infrastructure development, and semiconductors. For further information, please contact the Economic Bureau at eb-a-pd-clearances@state.gov.