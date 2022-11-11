Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,489 in the last 365 days.

$400 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

The United States continues to support Ukraine’s brave defenders with additional military assistance to help them protect their country from Russia’s aggression.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, today I am authorizing our twenty-fifth drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. This $400 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories. This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented level of approximately $19.3 billion since the beginning of the Administration.

The United States will continue to stand with more than 40 allies and partners in support of the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination. The air defense, long-range, and precision fire capabilities that we are providing are carefully calibrated to best serve Ukraine on the battlefield as it makes gains from Kherson to Kharkiv. We will continue to support Ukraine so it can defend itself and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes.

We stand United with Ukraine.

You just read:

$400 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.