Laredo Sector Border Patrol Participates in the Laredo Noon Optimist’s Youth Appreciation Day

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol participated in the annual Laredo Noon Optimist’s Youth Appreciation Day.

On Nov. 10, Laredo Noon Optimist held their annual Youth Appreciation Day, where selected graduating seniors shadowed local dignitaries and city department heads, to include local, state, and federal officials. Ashley Flores was selected to shadow Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC), Ricardo Moreno from the Laredo South Station.

This annual event for the Laredo Noon Optimist Club, Youth Appreciation Day, is an opportunity for the Laredo Sector to show this chosen senior the chance to experience the daily operations of our federal agency. She met with Sector leadership, got an opportunity to be sworn in as PAIC, and got a firsthand look at the daily operations at the Laredo Sector. Additionally, she got to experience what it is like to be a Border Patrol agent working daily operations in the field. She received a USBP Marine unit tour along the Rio Grande and understood how technology plays a vital role in securing our border. She learned how Border Patrol assets such as ATVs, Scope trucks, and Bike Patrol are utilized by the frontline.

The event was concluded with a luncheon hosted by International Bank of Commerce and Laredo Noon Optimist.

