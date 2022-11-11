Submit Release
News Search

There were 456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,418 in the last 365 days.

Total Watch Repair is Ready for the Holiday Season

Online watch repair company has made extra preparations

At Total Watch Repair, we are proud of our long history of providing the very highest level of service to our customers”
— Alan Almirol
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Watch Repair, a California-based online watch repair service company, announced today that it has taken extra steps to prepare itself for the holiday season.

The company, established in 1992, is known for its quality watch repair services and reasonable prices.

“At Total Watch Repair, we are proud of our long history of providing the very highest level of service to our customers” said Alan Almirol, Manager at Total Watch Repair. “To make sure that happens, we have extra staff and extra supplies for the holiday season.”

Despite recent reports of inflation, Alan Almirol remains committed to low prices. “We have always offered our customers the very best value, and we are proud to continue that tradition today.”

Total Watch Repair is an online company that provides quality watch repair services. It also sells watch batteries and watch bands, and performs watch battery replacements. For more information, visit www.totalwatchrepair.com

Alan Almirol
Total Watch Repair
+1 877-805-9988
email us here

You just read:

Total Watch Repair is Ready for the Holiday Season

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.