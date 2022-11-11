Excel Watch Repair Now Sells Watch Straps In Its Online Store

Company known for watch repairs now also sells watch bands

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel Watch Repair, a family-owned California business known for its excellence in quality watch repairs, announced today that it is now selling brand name watch bands in its online store.

“We are extremely happy to provide these quality products to our customers” said Jason Taylor, Manager at Excel Watch Repair. “Similar to our watch repair services, we offer value to our customers by keeping our prices fair and reasonable.”

As the holiday season gets closer, a new watch band could make an ideal gift for the watch aficionado.

Excel Watch Repair provides quality, timely watch repair services by certified technicians for reasonable prices. For more information, visit www.excelwatchrepair.com

