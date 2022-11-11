Submit Release
News Search

There were 456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,418 in the last 365 days.

Excel Watch Repair Now Sells Watch Straps In Its Online Store

Company known for watch repairs now also sells watch bands

We are extremely happy to provide these quality products to our customers”
— Jason Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel Watch Repair, a family-owned California business known for its excellence in quality watch repairs, announced today that it is now selling brand name watch bands in its online store.

“We are extremely happy to provide these quality products to our customers” said Jason Taylor, Manager at Excel Watch Repair. “Similar to our watch repair services, we offer value to our customers by keeping our prices fair and reasonable.”

As the holiday season gets closer, a new watch band could make an ideal gift for the watch aficionado.

Excel Watch Repair provides quality, timely watch repair services by certified technicians for reasonable prices. For more information, visit www.excelwatchrepair.com

Jason Taylor
Excel Watch Repair
+1 818.428.1282
email us here

You just read:

Excel Watch Repair Now Sells Watch Straps In Its Online Store

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.