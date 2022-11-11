Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation Supports MCEL in Diversifying Education Workforce in Kansas City
The Men of Color in Education Leadership (MCEL) received funding from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation to diversify the education workforce in Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation has provided Men of Color in Education Leadership (MCEL) with a grant to help diversify the education workforce in Kansas City and promote racial equity, diversity, and inclusion. MCEL is an organization comprised of superintendents, district-level administrators, principals, and others in positions of educational leadership, providing a safe space for male leaders of color to engage in communities and discuss the role of race, gender, and implicit bias.
“We are extremely humbled and grateful to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation for giving MCEL the tools we need to encourage change within the educational community,” says Harrison Peters, Founder of MCEL. “Through this contribution, we hope to diversify the educational workforce in Kansas City and bring more upward mobility towards racial equity and diversity.”
The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation provides support to improve the growth of new businesses and a prepared workforce to achieve economic prosperity and financial stability. The foundation’s mission is to help individuals with limited opportunities live a better life. It offers new career paths and resources. The founder, Ewing Kauffman, was an entrepreneur and humanitarian focused on making long-lasting contributions to the Kansas City community and beyond.
Men of Color in Education Leadership was founded in 2017 and comprised of a group of male leaders of color in education across a wide range of organizations who are committed to eradicating the systemic conditions that limit the success of children. MCEL is a premier space for men of color in educational leadership, from principals and teachers to superintendents and other leaders within the education system and provides opportunities for networking and professional development.
Harrison Peters was the former state turnaround superintendent for Providence Public Schools in Rhode Island. He has also served as the chief of schools and deputy superintendent for Hillsborough Schools located in Florida. Mr. Peters is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University where he received his Master’s degree in education leadership. He is the recipient of a specialist’s degree in school transformation from the University of South Florida.
To find out more about MCEL, please visit their website at https://mcelleaders.org/
To learn more about Harrison Peters, you can visit his Linkedin page.
