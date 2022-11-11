Microencapsulation Market Size Will Attain USD 32.5 Billion by 203 0 growing at 12.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microencapsulation Market Size accounted for USD 11.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 32.5 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Microencapsulation enhances medication conveyance and is used in a variety of novel medication organization procedures. The primary reason for microencapsulating drug atoms is to ensure controlled medication appropriation. This enables supported and delayed medication delivery in the body.

Microencapsulation Market Statistics

Global microencapsulation market value was USD 11.1 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030

North America microencapsulation market revenue over 38% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific microencapsulation market growth will record noteworthy CAGR of over 13% from 2022 to 2030

Among materials, construction sub-segment gathered more than 20% of the overall market share in 2021

Based on technologies, reactive & others generated around 34% of the total market share

Introduction of new technologies is a global microencapsulation market trend fueling the industry demand

Microencapsulation Market Growth Factors

Increasing demand for fortified products

Rising application in the pharmaceutical sector

Growing implementation in the food & beverage sector

Microencapsulation Market Report Coverage:

Market Microencapsulation Market Microencapsulation Market Size 2021 USD 11.1 Billion Microencapsulation Market Forecast 2030 USD 32.5 Billion Microencapsulation Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 12.8% Microencapsulation Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Microencapsulation Market Base Year 2021 Microencapsulation Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Materials, By Technology, By Application, And By Geography Microencapsulation Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Qatar Fertilizer Company (S.A.Q.) / QAFCO, Yara International ASA, Koch Industries, Inc., SABIC, OCI NV, CF Industries, Nutrien Ltd., EuroChem Agro GmbH, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, Sinopec Hubei Chemical Fertilizer Company, and CNPC. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Microencapsulation Market Dynamics

People's rapidly changing lifestyles toward more advantageous routines, combined with changing dietary patterns, are the primary motivators driving the microencapsulation market growth by 2030. Microencapsulation technology captures the essential dietary supplements and improvements in eatable encasing added substances, as it can directly influence the taste and color of the final result. Furthermore, the technique provides a few advantages, such as centre material insurance, controlled arrival of centre, and enhanced treatment of fixings. The expanding use of innovation in covering taste, scent, and mobility of specified materials is expected to fuel item demand in the eatable item division. The growing awareness of the benefits of microencapsulated therapeutic containers and dietary supplements is propelling market growth.

Microencapsulation Market Segmentation

The global microencapsulation market is classified into four categories: technology, material, application, and region. The global market is divided into five material categories: carbohydrates, lipids, gums and resins, polymers, and proteins. The global market is divided into technology segments such as coating, spray technologies, emulsion, dripping, and others. The global market is divided into pharmaceutical and health care products, home and personal care, agrochemicals, food and beverages, construction, textiles, and others. Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Microencapsulation Market Share

According to a microencapsulation industry analysis, the carbohydrate segment will account for 20% of total market share in 2021. In addition, the spray technologies generated highest shares in 2021 and the coating sub-segment is expected to attain substantial growth rate from 2022 to 2030. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and healthcare products application segment had the highest market share because microencapsulated fixings, for example, drugs and supplements, are widely used in the development of these items.

Lipids, as a covering material, must exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% over the gauge time frame. The primary lipids used for microencapsulation covering of minerals, nutrients, nourishment colorants, flavors, and scents are alcohols, beeswax, unsaturated fats, waxes, diacylglycerols, paraffin, oils, glycerides, fats, phospholipids, and stearic acids.

Splash technology is the most widely used system, accounting for 34% of total income in 2021. This system's high penetration in the embodiment of nourishment fixings, flavors, and scents has resulted in a larger market share. The procedure provides continuous and quick handling with little to no effort, high productivity, and great security of completed items.

In 2021, the food and beverage application segment represented 7.8% of total income. Developing customer preferences for healthy living in order to avoid illnesses caused by eating habits is a key market trend. Manufacturers in the nutrition and beverage industry are improving the dietary benefit of food items, which is driving the interest for microencapsulation.

Microencapsulation Market Regional Growth

North America controls 38% of the global microencapsulation market. The growing interest and consciousness about esteem included items for numerous zones, for example, sustenance, nourishment, human services, and individualized consideration, is driving the North American microencapsulation market. Because of this increased awareness and interest, organizations are focusing on developing practical items that make use of novel advancements such as microencapsulation.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% over the forecast period due to the rapid development of pharmaceutical and food preparation ventures in the region. Great government strategies to promote FDI in the pharmaceutical industry in China and India have taken on an urgent role in advancing the Asia Pacific social insurance industry.

Microencapsulation Market Players

Major companies contributing the global microencapsulation market are EuroChem Agro GmbH, Qatar Fertilizer Company (S.A.Q.) / QAFCO, Koch Industries, Inc., Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., CF Industries, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, OCI NV, Sinopec Hubei Chemical Fertilizer Company, SABIC, and CNPC.

