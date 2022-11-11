Goodbody Health Limited Publishes Financial Results Q3 2022

ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited GDBYGDBYF ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces its Q3 2022 unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months to 30 September 2022. The revenue at £9.29m was £0.59m lower than the comparative period in 2021. As anticipated, the Q3 quarter was lower than Q2 due to the expected decline in COVID testing due to the change in travel requirements and a reduction of countries requiring testing and the time required for piloting new services.

The expected outcome for the end of the year will be lower than anticipated due to a mix of the current economic climate, the squeeze of disposable incomes for discretionary products and the lead time of new product rollouts. The strategic direction remains focussed on clear opportunities in Health & Wellness products and solutions in prevention and early diagnostics where steady growth is still clear. The management team have restructured the cost base and removed costs that are not essential to developing the business strategy. These include the de-listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), re-domiciliation from Canada, reduction in professional fees, duplicated market and compliance costs as well as travel. We have also reduced headcount in non-essential areas and are rationalising assets to focus on those driving revenue to extend the cash for investment in the development of products and services.

The main focus of the Company is now on preventative diagnostics including blood and genetic testing in synergy with other services such as ear wax removal. This will enable people to make positive lifestyle choices and to have the necessary information to improve medical treatments and health outcomes. The opportunity is robust as it aligns with the NHS strategy and people's priorities post COVID to manage their health so we are well positioned to take advantage of this.

As at today, there are 258 clinics providing health services including blood testing, genome testing, and ear wax removal. The Company continues to roll out its strategy of becoming the leading aggregator of innovative technology and innovative tests, including blood and genome, while identifying additional products to enable consumers to take more control of their health and wellbeing.

Q3 2022 Highlights compared to Q3 2021:

YTD Revenue 6% lower than 2021. £9.29m (2021: £9.88m), £0.59m less than the previous year, due to reducing but ongoing COVID testing delaying the roll out of other testing.

£9.29m (2021: £9.88m), £0.59m less than the previous year, due to reducing but ongoing COVID testing delaying the roll out of other testing. Gross profit 16% lower than 2021. £4.46m (2021: £5.30m), £0.84m less than the previous year, with a reduced margin from 54% to 48% reflecting the competitive environment.

£4.46m (2021: £5.30m), £0.84m less than the previous year, with a reduced margin from 54% to 48% reflecting the competitive environment. Net comprehensive loss . £1.67m (2021: £0.87m), £0.8m larger than the previous year.

. £1.67m (2021: £0.87m), £0.8m larger than the previous year. Move to Guernsey. Voluntarily delisted the business from the CSE in Canada on August 17 th and redomiciled the Company from Canada to Guernsey (UK) on August 19 th, relisting on the AQSE Growth Market as the main exchange. The Company remains listed on the OTCQB in New York.

Voluntarily delisted the business from the CSE in Canada on August 17 and redomiciled the Company from Canada to Guernsey (UK) on August 19 relisting on the AQSE Growth Market as the main exchange. The Company remains listed on the OTCQB in New York. Stock Consolidation. Following recommendations form advisors to improve trading the Company reduced outstanding shares to approx. 36 million through a 1 for 10 consolidation on August 18th.

Highlights Subsequent to end Q3 2022:

Tasso Distribution agreement . Tasso produces a signature line of virtually painless medical devices to draw a capillary blood sample with no needles and without the need for a phlebotomist, which can then be sent to an accredited laboratory for analysis using a compatible sample collection reservoir. This will allow more Goodbody Health clinics and wellness locations as well as other healthcare professionals to undertake the tests requiring more blood than is delivered through the finger prick method.

. Tasso produces a signature line of virtually painless medical devices to draw a capillary blood sample with no needles and without the need for a phlebotomist, which can then be sent to an accredited laboratory for analysis using a compatible sample collection reservoir. This will allow more Goodbody Health clinics and wellness locations as well as other healthcare professionals to undertake the tests requiring more blood than is delivered through the finger prick method. Allied Pharmacies agreement. The new Allied Pharmacies clinics adds 17 pharmacies that can provide a range of services including the range of diagnostic testing offered by the Goodbody clinics and other health services including ear wax micro suction.

Marc Howells, Chief Executive Officer, says; "The range of opportunities to develop our proposition in this exciting growth market to support the NHS and help people have better health outcomes are very exciting. This direction of travel is one we embrace and look forward to delivering in the post-covid UK."

