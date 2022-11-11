CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SQ, FIGS and EIGR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Block, Inc. SQ

SQ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 4, 2021 - April 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 12, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Block, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (4) and as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

FIGS, Inc. FIGS

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (i) FIGS securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) FIGS stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with FIGS' initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 3, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) defendants had failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (iii) defendants had inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. EIGR

EIGR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 10, 2021 - October 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 9, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants overstated Eiger's clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (ii) defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for the Company's product candidate, peginterferon lambda ; (iii) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (iv) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda's regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

