KITS Eyecare to Attend the Roth 11th Annual Technology Event on November 16, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS) KITS, Canada's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer eyeglasses manufacturer and digital eyecare brand will be attending the Roth 11th Annual Technology Event on November 16, 2022, at The Yale Club in New York City.

Co-founder & COO Joseph Thompson, and Co-founder, President & CFO Sabrina Liak will be holding one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the duration of the event.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Roth representative or KITS's investor relations team at IR@kits.com.

About KITS

KITS is Canada's fastest-growing digital eyecare brand, providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our exclusive KITS-designed products and a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading designs and manufacturing, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices while delivering made-to-order, personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are disrupting the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit www.KITS.com.

