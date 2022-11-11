New Kyoto Prize Lectures Now Viewable Online

See and hear 2022 recipients of Japan's highest private award for global achievement: Caltech electronics pioneer Carver Mead; Princeton population biologist Bryan Grenfell; global tabla musician Zakir Hussain

The Inamori Foundation (President: Shinobu Inamori-Kanazawa) today announced that the 2022 Kyoto Prize Commemorative Lectures are now publicly viewable online in a free, video-on-demand format.

This year, due to ongoing concern about COVID-19, the foundation again canceled its Kyoto Prize Presentation Ceremony and related live events that have traditionally occurred each Nov. 10 in Kyoto, Japan. Instead, a 2022 Kyoto Prize Special Website has been created to let global audiences see and hear the commemorative lectures by the latest Kyoto Prize laureates, with no COVID risk or cost. The website includes a five-minute introductory video of each 2022 laureate, as well as their commemorative lecture or performance.

2022 Kyoto Prize Special Website

Click here or visit https://www.kyotoprize.org/en/2022

Featuring:

"A Personal Journey Through the Information Revolution"

Lecture by Carver Mead, 2022 Kyoto Prize laureate in Advanced Technology

Meade, an electronics engineer, applied physicist, and VLSI technology pioneer, serves as the Gordon and Betty Moore Professor of Engineering and Applied Science, Emeritus, at California Institute of Technology, where he began teaching in 1959. His lecture addresses the historic innovations that enabled today's incredibly complex semiconductor integrated circuits — including a new design paradigm, new computing tools, and a unified view of the physical integrated circuit that could be understood by non-specialists.

"Epidemiological and Evolutionary Dynamics of Pathogens in Time and Space"

Lecture by Bryan T. Grenfell, 2022 Kyoto Prize laureate in Basic Sciences

Grenfell, a population biologist, serves as the Kathryn Briger and Sarah Fenton Professor of Ecology, Evolutionary Biology and Public Affairs at Princeton University. Grenfell coined the term phylodynamics for the interactions between viral evolution and epidemiology that drive the "escape" of viral variants from prevailing immunity. Phylodynamic ideas are now applied to a wide range of research in pathogen evolution that is contributing to a deeper understanding of epidemics like COVID-19. His lecture focuses on pathogens including measles, influenza and SARS-CoV-2.

Kyoto Prize Commemorative Lecture and Performance

by Zakir Hussain, 2022 Kyoto Prize Laureate in Arts and Philosophy

Hussain is a Grammy Award-winning tabla player, composer, percussionist and music producer who has opened new possibilities beyond the framework of traditional Indian music in collaboration with artists of other diverse genres worldwide. His commemorative lecture focuses on the tabla as a key percussion instrument in the north Indian classical music tradition. It also features his electrifying performance with two other musicians, Abbos Kosimov (performing on doyra) and Pezhham Akhavass (performing on tombak).

