Shaw Receives 2022 St. Jude Organizational Support Award

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) has been awarded the 2022 St. Jude Organizational Support Award, which recognizes a partner who has found innovative ways to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® through employee participation and an array of fundraising programs.

This award highlights the numerous ways Shaw has supported St. Jude including:

Shaw is the exclusive flooring provider for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program. Each year, Shaw products are featured in more than 40 houses across the country.

Shaw's Cushion for St. Jude collection donates $0.18 per square yard to St. Jude. Shaw and its retail partners collectively donate approximately $1 million each year from cushion sales.

per bottle of hard surface or carpet cleaner sold and from every mop kit purchase. Shaw associates, customers, vendors and family members fundraise for St. Jude by participating in the annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend.

This year marks 10 years of partnership between Shaw and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a relationship that has provided more than $18 million in support for the fight against childhood cancer.

Shaw's 2022 running team is comprised of 170 associates, customers, vendors and family members that are fundraising and participating in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend this December. Shaw runners have raised more than $1 million through the St. Jude Heroes® program, making Shaw the event's top corporate fundraising team three years in a row.

"Over the past decade, we have seen an incredible partnership develop between our two organizations that has impacted me personally and so many others on our team," said Scott Sandlin, executive vice president of Shaw's residential division. "Throughout the year, our associates, customers and partners support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude because we believe in this work. I will be back in Memphis this December with my family and our amazing Shaw team to support the brave families and the dedicated employees at St. Jude."

To learn more about Shaw's partnership with St. Jude, visit shawfloors.com/stjude.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Floorigami, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.

Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and more than 20,000 associates worldwide. Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw has salespeople and/or offices located throughout the U.S. as well as Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Visit http://www.shawinc.com for more information.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

