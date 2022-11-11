Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,502 in the last 365 days.

CATL and Daihatsu reached strategic cooperation agreement

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) announced an MOU of Strategic Cooperation on battery supply and battery technologies to promote e-mobility in Japan.

Under the agreement, CATL intends to provide stable supply of EV batteries to the electric vehicles of Daihatsu, an expert in compact passenger cars and one of the oldest car manufacturers in Japan.

By bringing together the two companies' respective technology advantages, CATL and Daihatsu intend to promote the application of advanced battery technologies including CTP (cell-to-pack) and BMS.

With CATL's advanced batteries, Daihatsu will be able to ramp up production and performance of high-quality and affordable electric vehicles not only in Japan but also emerging markets. The cooperation will accelerate Daihatsu's transition to electrification production, helping it achieve zero carbon goals in the long run.

The partnership marks another important step for CATL's global footprint as it will enable it to explore diverse forms of cooperation in regional markets including Japan and Southeast Asia, thus promoting global drive for e-mobility transition and carbon neutrality goals.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catl-and-daihatsu-reached-strategic-cooperation-agreement-301674285.html

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

You just read:

CATL and Daihatsu reached strategic cooperation agreement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.