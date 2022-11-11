Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,456 in the last 365 days.

Carl Black Orlando is offering 3.99% APR on new Buick models this month

Drivers in the Orlando area can find low APR offers at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando is offering 3.99% APR on new Buick models in November 2022. Well-qualified buyers are encouraged to take advantage of this temporary offer, which will last through the end of the month. New retail delivery must be taken by November 30, 2022, in order to qualify for the offer, so interested drivers are encouraged to act fast.

On top of low APR financing, drivers can take advantage of deferred monthly payments for 90 days when they finance a new Buick model this month. The deferred payments mean that drivers won't have to make a first payment until 2023. In order to qualify for these offers, drivers must finance their new vehicle through GM Financial. A down payment is required at signing. This offer is not available with some other offers.

Drivers who are interested in locking in 3.99% APR financing for 72 months and enjoying 90 days of no payments should apply for pre-qualification at Carl Black Orlando. Select 2022 Buick SUV models are available with this offer, and drivers should see the dealership's inventory for availability.

To learn more about the offer, view inventory, and find contact information for the dealership, drivers should head to its website, carlblackoforlando.com.

Media Contact

Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, 888 502-9763, Omar@carlblack.com

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando

You just read:

Carl Black Orlando is offering 3.99% APR on new Buick models this month

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.