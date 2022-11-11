Carl Black Orlando is offering 3.99% APR on new Buick models this month

Drivers in the Orlando area can find low APR offers at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando is offering 3.99% APR on new Buick models in November 2022. Well-qualified buyers are encouraged to take advantage of this temporary offer, which will last through the end of the month. New retail delivery must be taken by November 30, 2022, in order to qualify for the offer, so interested drivers are encouraged to act fast.

On top of low APR financing, drivers can take advantage of deferred monthly payments for 90 days when they finance a new Buick model this month. The deferred payments mean that drivers won't have to make a first payment until 2023. In order to qualify for these offers, drivers must finance their new vehicle through GM Financial. A down payment is required at signing. This offer is not available with some other offers.

Drivers who are interested in locking in 3.99% APR financing for 72 months and enjoying 90 days of no payments should apply for pre-qualification at Carl Black Orlando. Select 2022 Buick SUV models are available with this offer, and drivers should see the dealership's inventory for availability.

To learn more about the offer, view inventory, and find contact information for the dealership, drivers should head to its website, carlblackoforlando.com.

