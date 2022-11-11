15 Projects on the Mississippi Coast are Getting $49 Million in RESTORE Act Money

Another $49 million in Restore Act awards from the BP oil spill penalties will fund a runway extension, an environmental education center, more parking at Jones Park and other projects for South Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the 15 projects at the Coast Coliseum Thursday and said, “These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there.” These projects add to the $795 million already being spent on restoration through Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality across the Coast.

The funds come from separate buckets of money directed to be spent on both environmental and economic enhancements.