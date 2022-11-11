15 Projects on the Mississippi Coast are Getting $49 Million in RESTORE Act Money
Another $49 million in Restore Act awards from the BP oil spill penalties will fund a runway extension, an environmental education center, more parking at Jones Park and other projects for South Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves announced the 15 projects at the Coast Coliseum Thursday and said, “These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there.” These projects add to the $795 million already being spent on restoration through Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality across the Coast.
The funds come from separate buckets of money directed to be spent on both environmental and economic enhancements.
- $6.6 million — Health Professions for our Community to developing a Health Professionals Center of Excellence
-
$5.5 million — Magnificent Mile: I-10 Corridor Improvement on Highway 63 for road infrastructure to alleviate traffic congestion and encourage development
-
$5.5 million — Marina at Front Beach to convert derelict shrimp processing plant to marina and event center
-
$5.5 million — Highway 609 Washington Street Gateway Phase II to construct pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, crosswalks and landscaped median from Old Fort Bayou to U.S. 90
-
$4.95 million — Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Workforce Training for workforce development program designed to meet job market needs
-
$4.4 million — Lowery Island Restoration to create a marina and mixed-use district
-
$3.3 million — Port Bienville Railroad Intermodal Expansion to build a 7-track classification yard and add a truck to rail intermodal facility expansion
-
$3 million — Kiln Utility District and Fire District Water and Sewer Expansion Project to expand water and sewer to support increased development.
-
$2.4 million — Trent Lott International Airport North Apron Expansion of the north apron
-
$2.2 million — Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Secondary Runway Extension to expand the secondary runway.
-
$2.09 million — Pearl River Community College Hancock Aviation Aerospace Workforce Academy to purchase equipment to support the establishment of PRCC Aerospace Workforce Academy.
-
$1.65 million — Jones Park Expansion Parking in Gulfport
-
$1.2 million — Walter Anderson Museum of Art Creative Complex to provide funding for facility construction and new program implementation
-
$875,000 — Institute of Marine Mammal Studies Outreach and Ecotourism to enhance and expand ecotourism around Gulf Coast marine resources.
-
$566,000 — St. Stanislaus and Ocean Springs Environmental Education to enhance environmental science programs related to marine ecosystem education